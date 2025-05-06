Telangana RTC Tarnaka hospital gets nod to offer DNB medical courses

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has received approval to offer Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Postgraduate Medical courses at its hospital located in Tarnaka.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has sanctioned a total of seven seats across three specialisations–three seats in general medicine, two in general surgery and two in orthopaedic surgery.

According to the official release, TGSRTC had applied to NBEMS seeking accreditation to introduce postgraduate medical programmes at the hospital to enhance the quality of healthcare services provided to its employees. After a comprehensive review, NBEMS has granted the approval.

Admissions to the three-year PG courses will be conducted through NEET, while the two-year diploma courses will be filled via the DNB-PDCET. The programmes are set to begin from the upcoming academic year.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar remarked that the addition of DNB courses will lead to better availability of skilled doctors, ultimately benefiting the healthcare of TSRTC employees.

The corporation also acknowledged the key role played by medical administrator Dr Srinivas, former OSD Dr Saidi Reddy and doctors Sushmitha, Pramod Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, and Raj Kumar in securing the approval. A felicitation ceremony was held on Monday at Bus Bhavan, Hyderabad, where MD VC Sajjanar, along with other senior officials, honoured the team.

Executive Director Munishekar, CPM Usha Devi, Hospital Superintendent Dr Shailaja Murthy, and others attended the event.