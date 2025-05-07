Bhatti asks Centre to allocate 4K MW solar plants to Telangana

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has urged the Centre to allocate 4000 MW solar power plants, one lakh solar pump sets and two lakh pump sets under PM-KUSUM scheme.

The deputy CM met Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi in Delhi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Vikramarka requested allocation of 4,000 MW of solar power plants, with capacities ranging from 500 KW to 2 MW to the state under PM-KUSUM Component-A, as previously decided.

He informed the Union minister that there were reports of this allocation being revised and reduced from 4,000 MW to 1,000 MW after a review during the expression of interest period. He emphasised that such a reduction would severely impact the state’s renewable energy targets and urged the Centre to reconsider the move in light of Telangana’s achievements in the sector.

DPR submitted

Meanwhile, in order to provide a permanent solution to irrigation issues in the state, Vikramarka requested the Union minister to allocate one lakh solar pump sets under PM-KUSUM Component-B. He mentioned that a detailed project report (DPR) for this project has already been submitted to the Centre through TSREDCO.