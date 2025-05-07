CM only expressed anguish over state’s finances: Sridhar

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday reaffirmed the Congress government’s commitment to fulfilling all the promises made to the people, including employees.

He said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s statements over state finances which drew a sharp criticism from the opposition parties is only an expression of anguish, and appealed to the employee unions to cooperate with the government.

“The world economy is experiencing a slowdown. The previous BRS government drove the state in the direction of bankruptcy, and the Congress government is reversing it. Employee unions should cooperate with the government. The chief minister has spoken with a positive thought that employees’ demands would be addressed sooner than later,” he said.

During an informal interaction with reporters at the state Legislative Assembly, he said that the chief minister once again disclosed the state financial situation as some of the union leaders were speaking in a threatening tone.

He alleged that the previous government mortgaged the state’s assets to obtain loans, and there is a situation now where getting loans has become difficult. The chief minister was only trying to explain this situation during his recent address to employees, Sridhar Babu said and added that the government is doing its best to add another growth engine to Hyderabad by creating lakhs of jobs.

Responding to BRS working president K T Rama Rao’s remarks, Sridhar Babu pointed out that during the BRS regime, employees used to receive salaries in the third week of each month, whereas now, under the current government, they are paid on the first day.