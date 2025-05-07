CM should be ashamed to say Telangana is bankrupt, says Bandi

“People are already fed up with the Congress government. There is a strong negative sentiment against it. Congress’ game is over in Telangana,” he added.

The BJP leader also alleged that in the wake of Revanth’s remarks on state’s finances, Congress MLAs now fear for their future.

“When a family faces a problem, the head of the family gives courage to the members and tries to overcome the problem. But the chief minister, who is the head of the state, had spoken indifferently, tarnishing the state’s reputation and causing us to bow our heads before the nation,” he said.

“The CM has completely damaged the self-respect of the four crore people of Telangana,” he added.

Later in the day, Sanjay visted a paddy procurement centre in Gambhiraopet mandal, where he interacted with the farmers and listened to their grievances. He criticized the state government’s “negligence” in paddy procurement process. “The Centre is providing all funds for paddy purchase. Then why is there so much delay in procuring paddy? Is this government not moved by the sufferings of farmers?” he wondered.