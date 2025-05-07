CM should be ashamed to say Telangana is bankrupt, says Bandi

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for stating that Telangana’s financial situation is in doldrums, that no loans are being obtained, and that he is being treated like a thief in Delhi.
Speaking to the media during his tour of Sircilla, the MoS said: “It’s a shame that the chief minister is trying to wash his hands of the problem. He is saying that the state is bankrupt and he he can’t do anything about it.”
Targeting the national leadership of Congress, Revanth wondered: “Rahul Gandhi, holding a copy of the Constitution, had vowed to implement all the promises made to the people of Telangana.What would he say now?”
“People are already fed up with the Congress government. There is a strong negative sentiment against it. Congress’ game is over in Telangana,” he added.
The BJP leader also alleged that in the wake of Revanth’s remarks on state’s finances, Congress MLAs now fear for their future.
“When a family faces a problem, the head of the family gives courage to the members and tries to overcome the problem. But the chief minister, who is the head of the state, had spoken indifferently, tarnishing the state’s reputation and causing us to bow our heads before the nation,” he said.
“The CM has completely damaged the self-respect of the four crore people of Telangana,” he added.
Later in the day, Sanjay visted a paddy procurement centre in Gambhiraopet mandal, where he interacted with the farmers and listened to their grievances. He criticized the state government’s “negligence” in paddy procurement process. “The Centre is providing all funds for paddy purchase. Then why is there so much delay in procuring paddy? Is this government not moved by the sufferings of farmers?” he wondered.