Curtains up for 72nd Miss World pageant today

HYDERABAD: With just hours to go before the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant starts, the excitement in the air is contagious.

Hyderabad will serve as the primary venue for the international event scheduled from May 7 to May 31 which marks a major entry for both India and the city on the global stage.

Speaking to the press, Jayesh Ranjan, who holds Full Additional Charge (FAC) as Special Chief Secretary of Telangana’s Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department, said, “The idea is to promote Telangana tourism and place the state on the global map.”

In keeping with its theme of Beauty with Purpose, this year’s Miss World will also spotlight breast cancer awareness among women.

The finale will feature the presentation of the Humanitarian Award to actor Sonu Sood.

Public participation

Contestants from various countries have been arriving in Hyderabad. Each event has been planned to allow public participation, with options for attendees to choose which sessions they wish to witness live. These events include:

Opening Ceremony

Sports Tourism segment

Heritage Walk at Charminar

Cultural Event at Shilparamam

The Finale on May 31

Tickets for these events can be booked online via www.tourism.telangana.gov.in.