Financial mess handiwork of previous govt: Seethakka

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka on Tuesday lashed out at BRS working president KT Rama Rao for making unwarranted comments against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to reporters after having lunch at the residence of a fine rice scheme beneficiary at Patigadda in Hyderabad, the minister dared BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to “come to Assembly and show his power if he wants”.

While accusing the BRS of failing to fulfil the promises it made to the people during its regime, she said that the present Congress government was implementing the superfine rice scheme though it was not mentioned its poll manifesto.

“Because of the loans taken by the previous BRS government, our government is facing many financial problems. Our government is paying Rs 6,000 crore every month towards the interest and principal for loans taken by the previous government,” she added.