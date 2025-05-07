Karnataka minister Gali jailed for seven years in illegal mining case

HYDERABAD: Almost 16 years after the case was registered, a CBI special court at Hyderabad convicted and sentenced BJP leader and former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy and three others to seven years imprisonment in the Obulapuram Mining Company illegal mining case.

The court also acquitted Sabitha Indra Reddy, the then-minister for mines, and former IAS officer B Kripanandam in the case. Soon after the CBI court pronounced its verdict, the CBI took the four convicts into custody.

The four convicts — Janardhan Reddy, his brother-in-law BV Srinivas Reddy, the managing director of the OMC and prime accused in the case, the then director of Mines department VD Rajagopal and the former minister’s PA Mehfuz Ali Khan — were fined Rs 10,000 each while the OMC was fined Rs 1 lakh.

Justice has finally prevailed in OMC case, says Sabitha

Janardhan Reddy was arrested by the CBI on September 5, 2011 and released on bail by the Supreme Court on January 20, 2015, after spending nearly three and a half years in prison.

The CBI had named eight persons, as well as the OMC, as accused in the case. Lingareddy, A-5 in the case, died during the trial. Senior IAS officer Y Srilakshmi, who was arrested and released later, was discharged in the case by the High Court in November 2022.

The CBI arrested Janardhan Reddy and Srinivas Reddy on September 5, 2011 for illegal mining and export of iron ore from Ballari in Karnataka and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.