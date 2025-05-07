PIL against private junior colleges holding classes during holidays

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate CR Sukumar stated that he intends to request an urgent hearing before the vacation bench of the high court on Wednesday. He expressed hope that the court would intervene to protect the interests of thousands of students across the state.

The PIL also seeks the establishment of a robust grievance redressal mechanism, including a confidential helpline and an online complaint portal, to enable students to report violations by institutions discreetly and effectively.

Kranthi Kumar claims to have received several representations from students across Telangana, detailing how they are being forced to attend classes in violation of the scheduled holidays. The petitioner emphasized that the matter is urgent and directly concerns the physical and mental welfare of the student community.

The high court is expected to consider the matter in the coming days.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate CR Sukumar stated that he intends to request an urgent hearing before the vacation bench of the high court on Wednesday. He expressed hope that the court would intervene to protect the interests of thousands of students across the state. The PIL also seeks the establishment of a robust grievance redressal mechanism, including a confidential helpline and an online complaint portal, to enable students to report violations by institutions discreetly and effectively.