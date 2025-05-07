Rains disrupt operations at paddy purchase centres in Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: Over the past 24 hours, unseasonal rains have caused significant difficulties for farmers across Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, particularly in processing and transporting paddy.

According to official reports, Nizamabad district comprising 33 mandals recorded an average rainfall of 4.9 mm. The highest rainfall was reported in Kotagiri mandal at 16.2 mm, while Yergatlla mandal received the least at 0.3 mm. Rainfall affected nearly all mandals on Monday evening and night, with Nizamabad North recording 12.3 mm, Nizamabad South 14.9 mm, and Nizamabad Rural 9.8 mm.

In neighbouring Kamareddy district, which has 24 mandals, the average rainfall stood at 4.0 mm. Birkur mandal saw the highest rainfall at 31.8 mm, while Yellareddy mandal received just 0.6 mm. Notably, 12 mandals in Kamareddy reported no rainfall at all.