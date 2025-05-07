Rains disrupt operations at paddy purchase centres in Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: Over the past 24 hours, unseasonal rains have caused significant difficulties for farmers across Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, particularly in processing and transporting paddy.
According to official reports, Nizamabad district comprising 33 mandals recorded an average rainfall of 4.9 mm. The highest rainfall was reported in Kotagiri mandal at 16.2 mm, while Yergatlla mandal received the least at 0.3 mm. Rainfall affected nearly all mandals on Monday evening and night, with Nizamabad North recording 12.3 mm, Nizamabad South 14.9 mm, and Nizamabad Rural 9.8 mm.
In neighbouring Kamareddy district, which has 24 mandals, the average rainfall stood at 4.0 mm. Birkur mandal saw the highest rainfall at 31.8 mm, while Yellareddy mandal received just 0.6 mm. Notably, 12 mandals in Kamareddy reported no rainfall at all.
The rains have severely disrupted operations at paddy purchase centres. Farmers who had already brought their paddy stocks to the Nizamabad Agricultural Market Yard faced damage as rainwater soaked their produce. Similar issues were reported across paddy purchase centres in surrounding areas. A shortage of labour, transportation problems, and lorry availability have further delayed both the purchasing and movement of paddy stocks to rice mills.
As a result, farmers are incurring additional costs to dry their rain-damaged paddy. With rainstorms occurring every three days, these challenges persist, causing mounting frustration. Farmers are now urging officials to accelerate the paddy procurement process to minimise further losses.