SRSP water levels dip amid silt removal surge

NIZAMABAD: The water level in the Sriramsagar Project (SRSP) has dropped as farmers from Nirmal and Nizamabad districts reportedly prioritise removing silt to enrich their agricultural fields.

However, what began as a beneficial agricultural practice has turned into a commercial activity in some areas, prompting officials to step in and regulate the process.

Located at Pochampad village in Mendora mandal, the SRSP borders both Nizamabad and Nirmal districts. Farmers are allowed to take silt free of cost to strengthen their fields, but reports have surfaced of people transporting silt for commercial gain. Clashes were recently reported between silt transporters from both districts, bringing the matter to the attention of higher authorities.

In response, Nizamabad and Nirmal collectors, along with senior police officials, instructed SRSP authorities to streamline and regulate silt transportation to safeguard farmers’ interests.

Now, farmers must seek prior permission from SRSP officials by submitting their land details. “Only those with permission can transport silt, and it must be used strictly for their own land. Violators will be barred from future access,” said Kotha Ravi, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), adding that no sand, gravel or rock can be extracted along with the silt.

Officials have also warned against dumping silt along national or state highways. “Regulations are being enforced under the mining, groundwater, irrigation and revenue laws. Police assistance will be taken for strict monitoring,” Ravi said.