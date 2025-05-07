SRSP water levels dip amid silt removal surge

NIZAMABAD: The water level in the Sriramsagar Project (SRSP) has dropped as farmers from Nirmal and Nizamabad districts reportedly prioritise removing silt to enrich their agricultural fields.
However, what began as a beneficial agricultural practice has turned into a commercial activity in some areas, prompting officials to step in and regulate the process.
Located at Pochampad village in Mendora mandal, the SRSP borders both Nizamabad and Nirmal districts. Farmers are allowed to take silt free of cost to strengthen their fields, but reports have surfaced of people transporting silt for commercial gain. Clashes were recently reported between silt transporters from both districts, bringing the matter to the attention of higher authorities.
In response, Nizamabad and Nirmal collectors, along with senior police officials, instructed SRSP authorities to streamline and regulate silt transportation to safeguard farmers’ interests.
Now, farmers must seek prior permission from SRSP officials by submitting their land details. “Only those with permission can transport silt, and it must be used strictly for their own land. Violators will be barred from future access,” said Kotha Ravi, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), adding that no sand, gravel or rock can be extracted along with the silt.
Officials have also warned against dumping silt along national or state highways. “Regulations are being enforced under the mining, groundwater, irrigation and revenue laws. Police assistance will be taken for strict monitoring,” Ravi said.
SRSP Executive Engineer C Chakrapani told TNIE that each farmer is allowed to use silt for up to 10 acres, and only 10 lorries are being dispatched daily. “The silt is free, but farmers bear the cost of loading, JCB use and transportation. Farmers from Balkonda, Armoor, Nirmal and Khanapur constituencies are actively making use of the opportunity,” he added.
He also noted that the ongoing desilting work would help increase the reservoir’s storage capacity.
At a glance
Project area: 1 lakh acres
Silt allowed for use: 10,000 acres
Silt transportation points
Nizamabad district
Sirpur
Annaram
GD Nadikuda (Donkeshwar mandal)
Nirmal district
Panchagudi
Checkposts
Vannel K
Panchagudi
Timings: 6 am to 6 pm
Permissions: Issued separately for Nizamabad and Nirmal districts
Benefits of silt use
Strengthens soil
Reduces use of urea and other fertilisers
Promotes organic farming
Current SRSP water levels
FRL: 1091.33 ft | Full capacity: 80.5 tmcft
Current level: 1060.80 ft | Available: 11.335 tmcft
Last year (same date): 1056.50 ft | Available: 7.627 tmcft