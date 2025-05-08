CCMB discovers proteins can flex for function

HYDERABAD: Scientists at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) have discovered that proteins are not limited to a fixed three-dimensional structure to function. Instead, their flexibility allows them to carry out multiple tasks, challenging the long-held belief that structure alone dictates function.

The study, published in the ‘Journal of the American Chemical Society’, found that two structurally identical plant proteins showed different substrate specificities due to differences in flexibility. The more flexible protein could bind a wider range of RNA molecules by dynamically reshaping itself — without compromising stability — key for gene regulation, according to a release.

Using nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and advanced computational methods, the researchers detected rare protein states — just 1% of the population — that temporarily switch shapes. These fleeting changes enable proteins to interact with a variety of RNA molecules, offering insights into how plants manage complex gene control with limited protein types.

“What we’ve shown is that a protein’s ability to change shape, even slightly, is just as crucial as its structure,” said Dr Mandar V Deshmukh, lead author of the study. “This dynamic flexibility allows proteins to adapt mid-interaction, giving them an edge in cellular environments.”