Nalgonda Collector Ila Tripathi fulfils promise, sponsors Vizag flight for KGBV topper

NALGONDA: True to her word, one penned not on an official letterhead but on a humble white sheet of paper, District Collector Ila Tripathi has turned a student’s dream into reality, funding a flight trip from her own pocket.

During her visits to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) across the district, Tripathi often inspired students with one clear message: aim high.

At Kanagal KGBV, she went a step further, promising with a written declaration that the student who scored the highest marks in the Class 10 exams would be rewarded with a flight journey, a first for many in these schools.

That promise has now taken wings. Putla Prasanna, a student from Madgulapally KGBV, who topped among all KGBV students in the district with a score of 563 out of 600, received her flight tickets on Wednesday directly from the collector.

The reward isn’t just symbolic; Tripathi is covering all costs, including travel and accommodation, for both Prasanna and KGBV Special Officer K Sunitha. The duo will fly to Visakhapatnam on May 17 and return on May 19.

Expressing gratitude, Prasanna and Sunitha thanked the collector for not only recognising academic excellence but also for setting a powerful example of personal commitment to girls’ education.