RGUKT to reintroduce semester system for PUC from 25–26

ADILABAD: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), Basara — also known as IIIT Basara — will reintroduce the semester examination system for PUC first and second-year students starting the 2025–26 academic year. The decision applies to students at the Nirmal district campus.

Emphasising that the move is aimed at easing the academic burden on students., IIIT Basara Vice-Chancellor A Govardhan announced the change during a department heads’ meeting.

The previous BRS government, along with then vice-chancellor Venkat Ramanna, had replaced the semester system with annual exams two years ago. However, this shift reportedly caused increased stress among students, with some even resorting to suicide under academic pressure.

The reintroduction of the semester system is aimed at reducing this stress. With a limited syllabus spread over two terms, students will now face exams every six months — after the first and second semesters — allowing more manageable preparation and regular academic engagement. This system also discourages prolonged idle time, such as excessive use of mobile phones.

V-C STRESSES INTER-DEPARTMENTAL COORDINATION AT REVIEW MEETING

IIIT Basara Vice-Chancellor A Govardhan held a review meeting with heads of departments on campus in Nirmal district on Wednesday to discuss preparations for the 2025–26 academic year. He instructed department heads to prepare a detailed action plan for teaching and emphasised the need for coordination among departments to ensure quality education. He noted that examinations were recently completed and results would be released soon. The meeting also reviewed infrastructure needs, including lab equipment repairs, water supply, power consumption, student welfare, procurement, and engineering services.