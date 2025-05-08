‘Telangana has fulfilled CWC requirements, allot 90 tmcft for PRLIS’

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has requested Central Water Commission (CWC) chairman Atul Jain to approve water allocations for two key projects — the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) and the Sammakka-Sarakka Barrage.

Accompanied by Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) G Anil Kumar and interstate SE Salla Vijay Kumar, the minister met Jain in New Delhi on Wednesday. He also raised concerns over interstate water management, infrastructure safety and the potential impact of Polavaram backwaters. It must be noted that Jain also holds additional charge as chairman of the KRMB and the Polavaram Project Authority.

Launched in 2015, the PRLIS aims to irrigate 12.3 lakh acres in drought-prone districts like Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad, Rangareddy and Nalgonda by lifting two tmcft of Krishna river water daily using a series of five pumping stations during the 60-day flood season. Uttam sought an overall allocation of 90 tmcft for the project, with a first-phase sanction of 45 tmcft, noting that all CWC requirements had been fulfilled.

For the Sammakka-Sarakka Barrage at Thupakulagudem in Mulugu district, the minister requested 44 tmcft. The barrage, with a capacity of 6.94 tmcft, is meant to stabilise irrigation across 5.55 lakh hectares under the Devadula and Sriramsagar schemes, and also supply drinking water to villages along the route. He said all maps and documentation had been submitted.

The minister also expressed concern over Andhra Pradesh’s alleged illegal diversion of Krishna water and urged the installation of telemetry instruments at key river points to monitor flow and prevent unauthorised drawals. He noted that Telangana had already released its financial share to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) for the purpose.

Threat of Polavaram backwaters

Highlighting the backwater threat from the Polavaram project, Uttam called for a fresh assessment and safeguards to protect Telangana from possible flooding and displacement.

He also sought CWC’s cooperation in conducting a geo-technical and structural review of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, referencing the National Dam Safety Authority’s (NDSA) recommendation for CWC’s oversight.

After the meeting, Uttam said the CWC chairman responded positively and promised prompt action on the state’s representations.