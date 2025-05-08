Three Greyhounds personnel killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh-Telangana border

MULUGU: Three personnel of the Greyhounds were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by the Maoists in the Peruru forest area of Wazeedu Mandal on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border on Thursday morning.

According to the Peruru police, the IED blast occurred under the Peruru forest area limits on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

The Greyhounds teams were on a combing operation in the Peruru forest area when the blast took place at Lankapalli and Penugolu villages outskirts and it jurisdiction comes under the Chhattisgarh State.

When TNIE contacted Eturunagaram Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivam Upadhyaya stated that they do not have any information about the IED blast. He added that the Telangana state police are not involved in the combing operations in the Karregutta forest.

For the last eighteen days, security forces have been continuing the combing operations under the code name, 'Operation Kagar' in the Karregutta forest.

The Chhattisgarh State Security forces of DRG (District Reserve Guard), Bastar Fighters, COBRA, Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF), and STF forces have entered into the Karregutta forest area from the Chhattisgarh State.

With the intelligence information that the top Maoist leader, Hidma, and his teams are camping in the Karregutta forest area of the Chhattisgarh-Telangana states border.