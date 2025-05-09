India can wipe Pakistan off the map: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, stating that if India truly desires, it can wipe Pakistan off the world map. On Thursday, Revanth participated in a solidarity rally with the Indian Army for conducting ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The rally commenced from the Secretariat and proceeded towards Necklace Road. In the rally, he urged every citizen of India to support the Army. He said that if Pakistan and its sponsored terrorists attempt to harm India’s sovereignty, they will lose the privilege to live on their land.

Revanth further stated that AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge and Rahul Gandhi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended their support in the fight against terrorism.

“With peace preached by Mahatma Gandhi, India and Pakistan got freedom. He was determined and fought, not only for India, but Pakistan as well,” Revanth said, highlighting that 140 crore Indian citizens draw inspiration from Gandhi to live an established and peaceful life.

He said: “We are intending to make India one of the great nations in the world. If anybody threatens our peace, then the Operation Sindoor is the answer to them. Our Army has the power to crush those to death who encourage terrorism.”