Job letters handed over to 121 new hostel welfare officers in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Stating that welfare hostels must serve as a model for others, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday urged the newly appointed hotel welfare officers to develop confidence among students and to be their guides towards a better future.

The minister handed over appointment letters to 121 candidates who were selected as hostel welfare officers at the Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar informed that the government has filled vacancies across all 703 hostels.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, we have filled over 60,000 vacancies since we formed the government on December 7, 2023,” Prabhakar said and added that the government was filling vacancies across all departments.

He asked the newly appointed officers to enhance the dignity of the BC Welfare department.

Stating that the government is now providing fine rice, previously limited to the elite, to the common man, Prabhakar said that the Congress government has made the state a role model by conducting a caste survey. “We passed a law increasing BC reservations to 42%. It has been approved by the Governor and sent to the President. Now, the Union government too decided to conduct a caste census,” he said.