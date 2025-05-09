Miss World pageant: Local flavour to add zing to a global event

HYDERABAD: With the countdown nearing zero, Hyderabad is set to raise the curtain on the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant on Saturday.
With the opening ceremony set to take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on May 10, the excitement is increasing. The city is preparing to welcome audiences to a celebration of beauty, talent and culture — with a distinctly local flavour.
Meanwhile, the Tourism department announced that a limited number of seats for the opening ceremony will be offered to those who can correctly answer five questions on its official website www.tourism.telangana.gov.in — a move expected to draw enthusiasts from across the country.
About 110 contestants are now stationed at the Trident Hotel, where preparations are underway for the almost month-long pageant. Customised menus are in place to meet individual dietary needs, while Telangana cuisine has been incorporated into their daily fare — a preview of what’s to come during the Gala Dinner and Telangana Food Festival on May 26.
Ashwani Shukla of Atlair Media — the official PR agency for the pageant — said: “All the contestants representing their respective countries will join the parade at the inaugural ceremony in their native costumes. The contestants will showcase their country holding their respective national flag. This is known as Miss World Parade. Later, we will have Telangana cultural performance.” Students from different districts of Telangana will present Perni and other classical dances.
The parade will be one of the several key events that will punctuate the Miss World calendar. Among them is the Talent Finale on May 22 at Shilpakala Vedika, featuring performances in music, dance and creative arts. This will be followed by the Head-to-Head Challenge Finale on May 23 at Trident, where contestants will engage in conversations around contemporary global themes.
Fashion takes centre-stage on May 23 and 24, with the Miss World Top Model and Fashion Final followed by a Jewellery and Pearl Show. Telangana’s own designers will feature in a special segment spotlighting local craftsmanship and design aesthetics.
Beyond the stage, the contestants will also embark on curated heritage tours across Telangana starting May 12. Stops include Buddhavanam, the Charminar heritage walk, Laad Bazaar, Chowmahalla Palace, Warangal Fort, Ramappa Temple, Yadadri temple, Pochampally and a visit to the state Secretariat, among others — a bid to showcase the cultural depth and historical richness of the region.
The grand finale — where the Miss World 2025 crown will be awarded — is scheduled for May 31 at Hitex, with dignitaries, celebrities, and global media expected to attend. With meticulous coordination underway and Hyderabad in the spotlight, the city is preparing to host the world — and tell its story on an international stage.