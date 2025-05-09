Miss World pageant: Local flavour to add zing to a global event

HYDERABAD: With the countdown nearing zero, Hyderabad is set to raise the curtain on the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant on Saturday.

With the opening ceremony set to take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on May 10, the excitement is increasing. The city is preparing to welcome audiences to a celebration of beauty, talent and culture — with a distinctly local flavour.

Meanwhile, the Tourism department announced that a limited number of seats for the opening ceremony will be offered to those who can correctly answer five questions on its official website www.tourism.telangana.gov.in — a move expected to draw enthusiasts from across the country.

About 110 contestants are now stationed at the Trident Hotel, where preparations are underway for the almost month-long pageant. Customised menus are in place to meet individual dietary needs, while Telangana cuisine has been incorporated into their daily fare — a preview of what’s to come during the Gala Dinner and Telangana Food Festival on May 26.

Ashwani Shukla of Atlair Media — the official PR agency for the pageant — said: “All the contestants representing their respective countries will join the parade at the inaugural ceremony in their native costumes. The contestants will showcase their country holding their respective national flag. This is known as Miss World Parade. Later, we will have Telangana cultural performance.” Students from different districts of Telangana will present Perni and other classical dances.