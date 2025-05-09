Private colleges, Mahatma Gandhi University at odds over dues ahead of exams

NALGONDA: A standoff has developed between private degree college managements and Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) over the non-release of pending fee reimbursement funds. While private colleges have declared to withhold cooperation for the upcoming degree exams, MGU released the exam timetable on Thursday, scheduling on May 14, citing concern for students’ academic futures.

College managements have warned they will not allow the use of their buildings as exam centres unless the government clears the pending dues, which total around `70 crore. The ongoing dispute has already led to two deferral of the degree exams in Nalgonda.

Despite repeated appeals and memorandums submitted to the concerned minister and officials, the issue remains unresolved. With key entrance exams like ICET, EDCET and LAWCET approaching in early June, MGU decided to proceed with the exams to avoid further disruption in academics.

Private colleges have criticised the university for announcing the exam dates without consulting them or addressing their concerns. They insist they will only cooperate if the fee reimbursement is sanctioned by May 12.

Avinash, a final-year student, shared his concerns about juggling degree exams and entrance test preparations. He urged the government to act swiftly, warning that students’ futures are in jeopardy. There are 64 private degree colleges under the jurisdiction of MGU, and the government reportedly owes them around `70 crore in pending fee reimbursements.

MGU officials stated that all other universities have scheduled their examinations, which influenced their decision to follow the same timeline.