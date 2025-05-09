Summer classes: State response sought on PIL on junior colleges

The vacation bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file its counter-affidavits to a PIL challenging the conduct of physical and online classes by private junior colleges during summer vacations.

The bench, comprising Justices Surepalli Nanda and J Srinivas Rao, heard the PIL filed by advocate Bandela Kranthi Kumar. The petitioner, represented by counsel CR Sukumar, urged the court to direct private colleges across Telangana to cease holding classes, either offline or online, during the summer holidays.

The petitioner alleged that several private colleges were openly flouting the academic calendar issued by BIE, which designates summer vacations and other holidays to ensure the well-being of students.

During the hearing, the Special Government Pleader argued that no private junior college was conducting academic classes during the summer vacation. The bench declined to pass any interim orders and gave the government till next Wednesday to respond.