TCS iON, JNTU launch skill programme to boost IT employability

HYDERABAD: IT Minister Duddila Sridhar Babu on Thursday inaugurated the TCS iON Placement Success Programme (PSP), a collaboration between Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Manthani. The initiative aims to equip final-year students and fresh graduates with essential skills for entry-level IT jobs.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between JNTU-Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Prof T Kishan Kumar Reddy and TCS iON Business Head (Skill Education) Smriti Mulye, in the presence of Sridhar Babu.

In its pilot phase, the programme will enrol 100 students in a 20-week intensive training module that combines digital learning with hands-on practice. The curriculum focuses on both technical competencies and soft skills, preparing participants for a career in the IT industry.

“Our vision is to create a direct pathway from education to employment, offering well-deserved opportunities to rural youth,” said Sridhar Babu. He added that successful candidates will receive industry-recognised certifications and access to placements via TCS’s recruitment network.