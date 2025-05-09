Telangana

TCS iON, JNTU launch skill programme to boost IT employability

The curriculum focuses on both technical competencies and soft skills, preparing participants for a career in the IT industry.
TCS Ion representative Smriti Mulye, JNTU VC Kishan Kumar Reddy, TCS Ion Global Head Venguswamy, and IT advisor Sai Krishna exchanging agreement documents in the presence of Minister Sridhar Babu.(Photo | Express)
HYDERABAD: IT Minister Duddila Sridhar Babu on Thursday inaugurated the TCS iON Placement Success Programme (PSP), a collaboration between Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Manthani. The initiative aims to equip final-year students and fresh graduates with essential skills for entry-level IT jobs.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between JNTU-Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Prof T Kishan Kumar Reddy and TCS iON Business Head (Skill Education) Smriti Mulye, in the presence of Sridhar Babu.

In its pilot phase, the programme will enrol 100 students in a 20-week intensive training module that combines digital learning with hands-on practice. The curriculum focuses on both technical competencies and soft skills, preparing participants for a career in the IT industry.

“Our vision is to create a direct pathway from education to employment, offering well-deserved opportunities to rural youth,” said Sridhar Babu. He added that successful candidates will receive industry-recognised certifications and access to placements via TCS’s recruitment network.

