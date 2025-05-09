Telangana government to construct 20 lakh Indiramma houses in four years: Minister Ponguleti

NALGONDA: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday said that the state government will construct 20 lakh Indiramma houses and hand them over to beneficiaries in the next four years.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating a model Indiramma house constructed on the premises of Nakrekal Mandal Parishad Development Office (MPDO) in Nalgonda district, Srinivasa Reddy said that the primary objective of building Indiramma houses was to empower the poor.

“In the first phase, houses are being allocated to those who do not have a house or cannot even build a wall,” he said and added that houses will be provided to all eligible beneficiaries in phases

“In the first phase, 3,500 houses are allocated to each constituency. This will be followed by three more phases. A total of 20 lakh houses will be constructed across the state at a cost of `5 lakh each,” he added.

The minister said that the Bhu Bharathi Act, introduced by Telangana to solve all land-related problems, will be a role model for the entire country.

New tahsildar office building in Nakrekal

Stating that Nakrekal mandal has been selected for implementation of Bhu Bharathi on a pilot basis, he said all the pending land issues in the mandal will be resolved soon.

Responding to a request made by Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham, the Revenue minister sanctioned a new tahsildar office building for the mandal.

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that the state government has started two prestigious initiatives -- Bhu Bharathi and Indiramma housing scheme.

“With these initiatives, the government intends to resolve all land related problems and build houses for all beneficiaries in every constituency,” he said.

Meanwhile, District Collector Ila Tripathi said that Indiramma Committees have been formed in every village and a gazetted officer appointed for every 200 houses to conduct a survey and prepare the list of beneficiaries, which is then approved by the in-charge minister.

“In Nalgonda district, the first installment of `1 lakh each has been deposited in bank accounts of 167 beneficiaries. The second installment of `2 lakh will be deposited in the accounts of those whose house construction has reached the pillar stage,” the collector added.