Telangana government to provide loans worth Rs 19K crore to 3.55 lakh SHGs

HYDERABAD: The government has set a target of providing loans worth Rs 19,838.58 crore to 3,55,138 self-help groups (SHGs) in Telangana in 2025-26. Women & Child Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka revealed this during the unveiling of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) Annual Action Plan for 2025-26 held in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The minister also launched an information booklet aimed at promoting financial literacy among members of SHGs.

Describing the action plan as a roadmap for women’s economic empowerment through bank linkages, Seethakka highlighted last year’s success, noting that SHGs exceeded credit targets and secured an additional Rs 5,000 crore in loans.

She emphasised that SHGs have proven their creditworthiness, with a repayment rate of 98.5%, which outpaces even that of large corporate borrowers. “Just as we successfully implemented last year’s plan, I am confident we will achieve the goals set for this year as well,” she said, while urging banks to continue their cooperation in providing credit to SHGs.

Seethakka concluded by promising that every rupee borrowed this financial year by women’s groups will be repaid without a single rupee becoming an NPA.