Telangana governor Jishnu Dev Varma lauds Red Cross, launches stem cell donor drive

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma lauded the tireless efforts and services of the Red Cross Society in the state. He attended a function at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, where he participated in World Red Cross Day and World Thalassemia Day 2025.

Jishnu Dev underscored the significance of these twin observances, describing them as a call to conscience, urging society to act with compassion, solidarity, and a deep sense of humanity. This year’s theme for World Red Cross Day was “On the Side of Humanity”. At the event, he lauded the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Telangana, for its unwavering humanitarian service since its inception in 1920.

He also stressed the need for volunteerism across all sections of society to serve the vulnerable and uphold human dignity. With a membership of over 45,000 across all 33 districts of the state, the Red Cross Society plays a vital role in organising blood donations, extending medical and health outreach, supporting orphanages and elder care homes, and providing timely assistance during natural disasters.

Jishnu Dev appreciated the dedicated efforts of district chairpersons and volunteers who continue to uphold the Red Cross mission even in the remotest parts of the state. He paid tributes to the courage and resilience of young thalassemia warriors, who depend on regular blood transfusions for survival.

He commended the work of Dhatri, an organisation that has brought hope to families by promoting awareness and stem cell donation for those suffering from this genetic disorder.

The governor launched the Blood Stem Cell Donor Registration Drive. The staff of the Raj Bhavan voluntarily gave swab samples and registered themselves as stem cell donors. M Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary to the Governor, and others were present.