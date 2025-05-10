AIG performs 1st robotic kidney operation on CLD patient

HYDERABAD: Urologists at AIG Hospitals achieved a milestone by performing the first-ever robotic retroperitoneal partial nephrectomy (removing only the part of the kidney that has the tumour, instead of removing the whole kidney) for renal tumour in a Chronic Liver Disease (CLD) patient in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Led by Dr Bipin Chandra Pal, director and HOD, Urology and Renal Transplantation, the team treated a 45-year-old woman with liver cirrhosis and ascites who had a 4 cm x 4 cm tumour compressing her right kidney. Conventional surgical approaches were ruled out due to fragile liver tissue and abdominal fluid, which increased the risk of complications.

Instead, doctors opted for the retroperitoneal route a highly specialised method that avoids entering the abdominal cavity. “This technique offers safer, minimally invasive surgery for high-risk patients,” said Dr Pal.

Dr Mithun Sharma, director and HOD, Hepatology, added, “For cirrhotic patients, this approach reduces risks like infection, fluid leakage and liver-related complications.”

Using robotic precision and real-time ultrasound, the tumour was removed while preserving kidney function. The patient had minimal pai and was discharged within 48 hours.