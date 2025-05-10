All eyes on Hyderabad as curtain goes up on Miss World today

HYDERABAD: Scintillating performances by classical, folk and tribal artists, showcasing a vibrant blend of heritage, cultural and beauty, are set to enthral both the live audience as well as the global television viewers when the curtains go up on the 72nd Miss World competition at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

As directed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, all the required arrangements, including foolproof security apparatus, have been put in place for the opening ceremony of the global beauty pageant, which the city of pearls is hosting for the first time.

The much-awaited ceremony will be kicked off by popular singer Ramachari Komanduri, accompanied by a team of 50 artists, rendering the Telangana State Song, Jaya Jaya He Telangana — penned by poet Ande Sri and composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani — in the midst of Perni Natyam by as many as 250 female dancers.

A total of 109 contestants, who are staying at the Trident Hotel, are busy preparing for a series of exciting events and competitions to be held across the city in the coming days. They are ready to showcase their beauty and talent at some of the finest venues in the city, including Shilpakala Vedika, Gachibowli Stadium and Hitex Exhibition Centre.

These contestants arrived in the city between May 3 and May 9 to a warm welcome with the local organisers performing a special aarti and applying tilak (vermilion) on their foreheads, amidst performances by Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Perni, Kathak and other traditional dancers.

The contestants will be taking part in a heritage walk around the iconic Charminar and Laad Bazaar on May 13.

All the 109 contestants are thrilled with the welcome they received in the city and are looking forward to the upcoming events with excitement.