Bhadrakali temple authorities act on MRP violations

WARANGAL: Following a report by TNIE titled “Devotees Decry Daylight Robbery at Bhadrakali,” authorities at Bhadrakali temple conducted surprise inspections on shops within and around the temple premises. The report highlighted that shopkeepers were selling items above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), prompting swift action from officials.
Bhadrakali Temple Office Superintendent A Vijay Kumar, along with temple staff, inspected the shops and confirmed violations, including overcharging for water bottles, cool drinks and puja materials. He held a meeting with stall owners and directed them to strictly adhere to MRP rules and prominently display price boards at their shops.
The officer told TNIE: “We noticed the news report and immediately called the shopkeepers to caution them against overpricing. They were warned that strict action would be taken if they continued to violate MRP norms.”
Following the directive, shopkeepers complied by displaying MRP boards inside and outside the temple premises. On Friday, a staff correspondent from TNIE visited the temple, at the invitation of the superintendent, and observed that price displays had been implemented as instructed.
Temple officials reiterated that any future violations would result in action, ensuring fair treatment for devotees visiting the temple.