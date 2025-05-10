Chandrasekhar Reddy sworn in as CIC

HYDERABAD: Dr G Chandrasekhar Reddy, a 1991 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, was on Friday sworn in as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC), State Information Commission. Governor Jishnu Dev Verma administered the oath during ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here.
The CIC post has been lying vacant since the retirement of Raja Sadaram in August 2020. Sadaram was appointed in September, 2017. Several high-ranking dignitaries and officials, including High Court Judge Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, Tourism & Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, deputy chairman Banda Prakash and State Farmers Commission chairman Kodanda Reddy were present on the occasion.
The ceremony was also attended by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, DGP Jitender, State Election Commission Commissioner Rani Kumidini, Vigilance Commissioner MG Gopal, top officials from the Chief Minister’s Office including Seshadri, Srinivasa Raju, Manik Raj, and Srinivasulu. Raj Bhavan secretary Dana Kishore, Special Chief Secretaries Jayesh Ranjan and Mahesh Dutt Ekka and senior IAS and IPS officers, including Raghunandan Rao, Buddha Prakash, Vinay Krishna Reddy and Mahesh Bhagwat, were also present on the occasion.
Chandrasekhar Reddy’s appointment is expected to revitalise the functioning of the Information Commission, which had been hampered by the prolonged absence of a full-time chief.
Meanwhile, proposals for the appointment of other commissioners -- Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy, PV Srinivasa Rao, Kappara Hariprasad, KLN Prasad, Ramulu, Vaishnavi and Parveen Mohsin -- are awaiting approval from the Governor, reportedly due to some unresolved allegations.