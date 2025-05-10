Chandrasekhar Reddy sworn in as CIC

The ceremony was also attended by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, DGP Jitender, State Election Commission Commissioner Rani Kumidini, Vigilance Commissioner MG Gopal, top officials from the Chief Minister’s Office including Seshadri, Srinivasa Raju, Manik Raj, and Srinivasulu. Raj Bhavan secretary Dana Kishore, Special Chief Secretaries Jayesh Ranjan and Mahesh Dutt Ekka and senior IAS and IPS officers, including Raghunandan Rao, Buddha Prakash, Vinay Krishna Reddy and Mahesh Bhagwat, were also present on the occasion.

Chandrasekhar Reddy’s appointment is expected to revitalise the functioning of the Information Commission, which had been hampered by the prolonged absence of a full-time chief.

Meanwhile, proposals for the appointment of other commissioners -- Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy, PV Srinivasa Rao, Kappara Hariprasad, KLN Prasad, Ramulu, Vaishnavi and Parveen Mohsin -- are awaiting approval from the Governor, reportedly due to some unresolved allegations.