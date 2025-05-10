Delay in Basara admissions sparks concern among students

In February, RGUKT vice-chancellor A Govardhan submitted a report to the state government seeking permission to release the notification, but no action has been taken yet.

Each year, RGUKT Basara admits approximately 1,500 students based on their GPA. While the government previously evaluated students using GPA, this year’s SSC results were released with actual marks. To support students from government schools, the administration plans to add 24 grace marks to their total score.

Additionally, the state government is planning to expand RGUKT branches one in Mahbubnagar and another in Elkaturthi.

The continued delay in issuing the notification is particularly affecting students from economically weaker sections. With private colleges actively recruiting talented students through fee concessions and other offers, many eligible candidates may miss out on the opportunity to study at RGUKT.