Expedite work on Yatalakunta tunnel of Sitarama LIS: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao

KHAMMAM: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao has directed officials to complete the construction of the Yatalakunta tunnel, part of the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme, within four months. He stressed the need to expedite the remaining 600 metres of tunnel work to meet the project deadlines.
Chairing a review meeting on Friday at Yatalakunta in Sathupalli mandal, the minister, accompanied by Khammam District Collector Mujammil Khan assessed the ongoing works and instructed officials to ensure swift progress.
Tummala emphasised that the Sitarama project is crucial for providing irrigation water to approximately 1.6 lakh acres across the region. He urged officials to complete the pending works promptly to facilitate timely water supply for the upcoming agricultural seasons.
The Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme is a flagship initiative aimed at enhancing irrigation infrastructure in Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts, with the objective of supporting the farming community and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.
Separately, minister Tummala also reviewed the status of the collapsed aqueduct (super passage) at Mulkalapally mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, part of the Sitarama project. A pillar of the aqueduct, which carries water from the Pusugudem to Kamalapuram pump house canal, collapsed last month.
He instructed irrigation officials to accelerate the construction of a new pillar and complete restoration work swiftly. He noted that major works under the project, including the construction of four pump houses and the installation of motors, have been completed. Efforts are now focused on completing the link canal works by August 15, aiming to commence water pumping operations under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.