Expedite work on Yatalakunta tunnel of Sitarama LIS: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao

KHAMMAM: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao has directed officials to complete the construction of the Yatalakunta tunnel, part of the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme, within four months. He stressed the need to expedite the remaining 600 metres of tunnel work to meet the project deadlines.

Chairing a review meeting on Friday at Yatalakunta in Sathupalli mandal, the minister, accompanied by Khammam District Collector Mujammil Khan assessed the ongoing works and instructed officials to ensure swift progress.

Tummala emphasised that the Sitarama project is crucial for providing irrigation water to approximately 1.6 lakh acres across the region. He urged officials to complete the pending works promptly to facilitate timely water supply for the upcoming agricultural seasons.