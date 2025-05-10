Indiramma Housing Scheme to benefit rural and deceased journalists families: Minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday said that the state government will extend the benefits of Indiramma Housing Scheme to eligible journalists. He said that top priority will be given to impoverished journalists in rural areas as well as the families of journalists who have died in the line of duty.

The minister was addressing the gathering after handing over cheques to families of journalists, who had died in the line of duty and facing severe health issues. He presented the cheques in the presence of Press Academy chairman K Srinivas Reddy.

He said that the government will come up with a comprehensive plan to help the mandal and constituency level journalists. Stating that the state government is committed to completing construction of Press Academy building, he said that the government has already given Rs 42 crore towards establishing a corpus fund.

Meanwhile, Srinvasa Reddy said that the government will be giving licences to around 5,000 surveyors to give better services in land administration. He said that these private surveyors would be handy in demarcation of lands, and creating maps.