Power utilities present 5-year action plan to meet ever-increasing demand

HYDERABAD: In view of the ever increasing power demand in the state, top heads of the power utilities on Friday held a review meeting to prepare an action plan for the next five years.

In the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the principal secretary of Energy department and the CMDs of the power utilities made presentations on demand estimates for next five years and activities to be undertaken accordingly by the utilities.

Principal Secretary, Energy Department Sandeep Kumar Sultania presented a report on the current status of Genco, Transco, Northern and Southern Distribution Companies and Renewable Energy Development Corporation (REDCO).

He said that as on May 1 2025, the existing capacity is 20,883 MW, with the total contracted capacity being 26,183 MW. The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) estimated that the peak electricity demand will touch 24,215 MW by 2030.