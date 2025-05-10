Power utilities present 5-year action plan to meet ever-increasing demand

HYDERABAD: In view of the ever increasing power demand in the state, top heads of the power utilities on Friday held a review meeting to prepare an action plan for the next five years.
In the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the principal secretary of Energy department and the CMDs of the power utilities made presentations on demand estimates for next five years and activities to be undertaken accordingly by the utilities.
Principal Secretary, Energy Department Sandeep Kumar Sultania presented a report on the current status of Genco, Transco, Northern and Southern Distribution Companies and Renewable Energy Development Corporation (REDCO).
He said that as on May 1 2025, the existing capacity is 20,883 MW, with the total contracted capacity being 26,183 MW. The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) estimated that the peak electricity demand will touch 24,215 MW by 2030.
The principal secretary said that necessary steps were being taken by power generation companies like Singareni, NTPC and Genco to meet this demand.
TG Transco CMD Krishna Bhaskar said that compared to the peak electricity demand recorded in 2024, the peak demand this year has increased by 9.8 per cent. The CEA estimated that the peak demand in the state would touch 16,877 MW this year, but in reality, it touched 17,162 MW.
The CMD of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited, Musharraf Faruqui said that the peak demand within the company’s area, which was 9,862 MW last year, increased to 11,017 MW this year, an increase of 10.48 per cent. This year, the milestone of 10,000 MW had been crossed with ease. He said that the peak demand for electricity in the Cyber City circle area, which is a destination for multinational companies in the state, increased by 33.69 per cent compared to last year.