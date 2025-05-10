Telangana High Court slams freebies amid unpaid dues to retired government employees

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has expressed strong concern over the increasing distribution of government freebies without a clear understanding of the state’s financial condition.
Acknowledging that financial matters and welfare schemes fall under legislative policy and are usually outside the scope of judicial review, the court, however, stated that it is time for the government to reconsider the long-term impact of such measures.
Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka made these comments while hearing a petition filed by A Narender Reddy, a retired assistant engineer who served the government for 40 years. He alleged that his post-retirement benefits had not been paid despite multiple petitions to the authorities.
The court criticised the growing number of similar cases being filed by retired employees and expressed concern over the delay in disbursing payments such as gratuity.
The judge questioned why funds are being allocated to welfare schemes like free electricity, water, public transport, agricultural loan waivers and subsidies, while dues to long-serving employees remain unpaid.
The court stressed that under the Payment of Gratuity Act, delayed payments attract interest and warned against violating the trust of government employees.