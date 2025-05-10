Telangana High Court slams freebies amid unpaid dues to retired government employees

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has expressed strong concern over the increasing distribution of government freebies without a clear understanding of the state’s financial condition.

Acknowledging that financial matters and welfare schemes fall under legislative policy and are usually outside the scope of judicial review, the court, however, stated that it is time for the government to reconsider the long-term impact of such measures.

Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka made these comments while hearing a petition filed by A Narender Reddy, a retired assistant engineer who served the government for 40 years. He alleged that his post-retirement benefits had not been paid despite multiple petitions to the authorities.