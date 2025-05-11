23 Telangana students to be evacuated from J&K: Minister Bandi

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated that the Jammu and Kashmir administration is prepared to shift 23 Telugu students, stranded in the conflict-ridden zone of Jammu and Kashmir, to safer locations.

In a press release, the minister said that all arrangements have been made to shift students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, who are studying at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST).

This comes after a letter from the 23 students to Bandi Sanjay, requesting evacuation amid tensions between India and Pakistan. The letter read, “We are stuck in a war zone and even though we are in the university where we study, the situation here is deteriorating rapidly.

The situation is scary. We are unable to leave Jammu and Kashmir due to the suspension of flight services. Please evacuate us from this dangerous area immediately and help us.”

Responding to the letter, the minister personally spoke to the students and inquired about the situation. He then contacted the concerned collector and the SKUAST dean, requesting that the students be moved to safer areas, which the J&K authorities agreed to.