Drones to the frontline: The future of warfare is here

HYDERABAD: The ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan may have eased immediate tensions, but it also highlighted the changing face of modern warfare. For residents near conflict zones, the brief period of hostilities left behind images of a high-tech battleground, where waves of drones lit up the night sky and were intercepted by Indian defence systems.

Once associated with everyday tasks like deliveries and event filming, drones have now taken centre stage in combat. Their role in the India-Pakistan conflict marks the first instance of widespread drone deployment by two nuclear-armed neighbours, adding complexity to an already volatile region.

Prem Kumar Vislawath, CEO and co-founder of Marut Drones, told TNIE: “Drones have reshaped modern warfare. They deliver real-time intelligence, enable precision strikes, and enhance situational awareness — all while minimising risk to personnel.” He pointed out that drones are used not just for surveillance or attack, but also to mislead enemy defences. “They’re used as decoys, suppress air defences, and can trigger radar emissions targeted by loitering munitions or anti-radiation missiles.”

Besta Prem Sai, CEO of Vecros, believes drones are moving beyond remote-controlled tools. “We envision drones that don’t just follow instructions, but take on dangerous tasks and freeing humans for strategic roles,” he said. Vectros’ autonomous drone, ATHERA, uses spatial AI and eight cameras to navigate complex terrains and make independent decisions, even when GPS or radio signals are jammed.

India’s drone capabilities have evolved rapidly. From early surveillance models, India now has systems like the loitering munition HAROP, capable of hovering, streaming live video, assessing targets and aborting missions mid-air. “That kind of flexibility isn’t possible with traditional precision weapons,” said Prem Kumar. He added that India is also investing in swarm drones — systems that operate in coordinated groups to overwhelm enemy defences.