How government schools in Telangana are breeding TEDx stars

KARIMNAGAR: Government schools across the district are pioneering a new literacy: not of alphabets, but of audacity. A few months ago, the district administration and Education department inked a transformative Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Paramita Group of Schools. The results? Nothing short of inspiring.
Today, students from government schools, once hesitant to speak even in class, are confidently stepping onto the TEDx stage. What began as a bold experiment has now blossomed into a full-fledged movement, fuelled by the belief that government school students have stories, ideas and voices powerful enough to make an impact on international platforms.
Following the MoU, a series of collaborative meetings brought together ELTA teachers, headmasters, MEOs, the district education officer and the Paramita TEDx team.
The goal was to chalk out a roadmap that would turn government schools into thriving centres of oratory excellence. And that’s exactly what happened.
Every government school became a hub for TEDx activity — students practising speeches, teachers guiding them and the Paramita team offering step-by-step training and timely interventions.
With focused mentoring, deep research and relentless practice, students began developing ideas worth sharing. Slowly, their confidence grew. Their stage presence sharpened. Their stories took shape.
The momentum built up through competitions held at the school, mandal and district levels. Then came a two-month residential training programme at Heritage School, where the students received rigorous, individualised coaching.
The outcome: six government school students have now successfully delivered TEDx Talks — and their voices have echoed all the way to New York, where TED Headquarters has published their talks. Their talks have become the talk of Telangana, a beacon of what’s possible when opportunity meets belief.
Currently, under the ongoing MoU, 14 more students are being trained to join the TEDx league, with a goal of reaching 20. The collector observed a profound transformation in these young speakers: their thinking process, ideational fluency, communication skills and overall personality.
“This programme is revolutionising the way we approach learning in government schools,” says Mandal Educational Officer Enugu Prabhakar Rao. “Students are developing not just public speaking skills, but also deeper engagement, critical thinking, analytical ability and linguistic confidence. It’s taking strong root, especially in rural Karimnagar.”
Student speaker Bhupati Alekhya summed it up best: “With this training, my confidence has grown. I feel ready to speak and present my thoughts on any platform, even a global one.”
From chalkboards to global spotlights, these students are not just changing their futures — they are rewriting the narrative of what government school education can achieve.
The changemakers
Srihitha, Class 10, KGBV Choppadandi
Durgam Lakshmi Shloka, Class 9, ZPHS Asifnagar
Sai Krishna, Class 8, ZPHS Jammikunta
Bhupati Alekhya, Class 9, KGBV Shankarapatnam
Bhoomaraju Alekhya, Class 9, TGMS Pochampally
D Sri Harshini,Class 9, TGMS Gangadhara