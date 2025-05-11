Kashmiris in Hyderabad show blend of resilience, caution

HYDERABAD: As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, Kashmiri families living in Hyderabad are experiencing unease but showing remarkable resilience.

At Shilparamam, a bustling cultural and crafts hub in the city, stalls run by Kashmiris remain lively. From intricate Pashmina shawls to handcrafted goods, business continues steadily despite growing concerns from the north, with a heightened awareness of the developments back home.

Adil, a native of Srinagar and a Kashmiri stall owner at Shilparamam, shared his perspective with TNIE. “Hyderabad has embraced us with warmth and safety,” he said. “I was born and brought up here. My father moved to this city nearly five decades ago. Since then, we’ve nurtured our business here while maintaining a cultural connection with Kashmir.”

Though he still has relatives in Srinagar, Adil says he is firmly rooted in Hyderabad, having little direct contact with the region now. The Kashmiri community has significantly integrated into the local fabric, he says, adding, “Most of my siblings and cousins are now married to Hyderabadis. We live here with a sense of belonging.”

Another Kashmiri, who requested anonymity, shared that life in Hyderabad has offered his family better educational opportunities. “I have been able to build a normal, fulfilling life here with strong friendships,” he said, adding: “Although my relatives have often invited me to visit Srinagar, I’ve remained in Hyderabad with my family. I stay connected with them through social media.”