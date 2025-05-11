Pakistan misusing Islam to justify its acts: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi strongly condemned Pakistan’s actions and its misuse of Islam for propaganda, stating that the religion does not condone the killing of innocents or children.

“Islam has never advocated violence against innocents and children. Pakistan is misusing the name of Islam to justify its false propaganda and brutal acts. The country has no right to even utter the name of Islam while committing such atrocities,” Owaisi said.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Telangana Urdu working Journalists Federation programme at Press Club in Hyderabad on Saturday, Owaisi criticised Pakistan’s actions during the holy month, calling them shameful and contrary to the core tenets of Islam.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s historical attempts to create discord between Hindus and Muslims in India post-Partition. “We rejected the two-nation theory long ago,” the MP said, questioning, “Why then is Pakistan bombing Afghanistan and areas along the Iran border? Are Afghans and Iranians not Muslims too?”

Referring to the recent killing of civilians in Pahalgam, he added, “Killing family members in front of their loved ones is barbaric. In retaliation, the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor is sending a strong message.” He accused the Pakistan Army of deliberately targeting civilians and warned that such actions would have serious consequences. “India will not back down. If Pakistan attacks, India will retaliate even more fiercely,” he asserted.

Reaffirming the loyalty of Indian Muslims, Owaisi stated, “By God’s grace, we were born on this land, and we are ready to sacrifice our lives for this soil. Indian Muslims stand firmly with our armed forces.”