Police ban drones, firecrackers amid heightened security alert in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In light of the heightened security alert across India, Commissioner of Police CV Anand issued an order on Saturday banning all types of remotely controlled drones from May 10 until further orders.

The commissioner invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 to enforce the ban. The order noted that, given the current security situation, the unexpected flight of remotely controlled drones, para-gliders, or micro-light aircraft could easily be misinterpreted as distress signals or potential terror-related activities.

Additionally, the CP issued a separate directive banning the use of firecrackers in public spaces, particularly around the military cantonment area.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty issued a similar order, prohibiting the use of remotely controlled micro-light aircraft within a 10-km radius of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad.

“Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under relevant sections of law. The order shall remain in force from May 5 to June 6”, Cyberabad CP said in the order.