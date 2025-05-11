Telangana Bhavan emerges a sanctuary for the stranded

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi has emerged as a safe sanctuary for the hundreds of Telangana-origin people who are presently in regions within range of Pakistani missiles.

On the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Telangana Bhavan was designated as the nodal centre for coordination and relief operations for citizens stranded or returning from the affected areas. A 24x7 control room was established to receive distress calls and coordinate rescue and support efforts.

On Saturday, Telangana Bhavan was sheltering 30 citizens, including students from Lovely Professional University (LPU), Jalandhar, and other individuals from Jammu, while five have safely returned to their home towns. The Bhavan has arranged accommodation, food and transportation for them.

Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal has been proactive, interacting with the evacuees and collecting their details to further facilitate support. In addition, a medical camp has been set up at Telangana Bhavan to ensure immediate health check-ups and necessary care.

Uppal stated that close liaison is being maintained with district administrations in the border regions from where distress calls are being received.

Requesting anonymity, a scholar from IIT Jammu described the recent drone attacks to TNIE as “horrible”. “I was on the terrace talking to my mother when I saw lights in the sky. Within minutes, there was a loud sound and then blackout,” he recalled.