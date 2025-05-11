Telangana cops see rise in malicious online content amid Indo-Pak tension

HYDERABAD: In the wake of escalation of the Indo-Pak conflict, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Wing has issued a high alert for a possible significant increase in malicious online content.

The officials have warned of a heightened risk of cyber-attacks, particularly ones targeting Indian government bodies, military personnel, and critical infrastructure.

Concerned for public safety, the Cyber Crime Wing has observed a rapid spread of deceptive material related to the Indo-Pak conflict across WhatsApp, email, and social media. This content includes manipulated videos, fabricated images, and phishing links cleverly disguised as legitimate news or updates.

Cybercriminals are exploiting the public’s heightened interest and anxiety surrounding the conflict to target unsuspecting individuals with malware, disinformation, and cyber scams. These actors are circulating malicious content under the guise of exclusive updates, conflict-related visuals, or leaked footage, with many of these materials containing malware, spyware, or links to fraudulent websites designed to steal personal information.

This harmful content can appear as links or even photographs shared from unknown numbers or forwarded within WhatsApp, Telegram, and other social media groups. The embedded phishing links, often masked to appear as if they originate from trusted sources or groups, are designed to redirect users to fake websites that mimic legitimate news outlets or government portals, ultimately aiming to steal sensitive personal data.