Aspirants’ list for TPCC working president posts grows longer

HYDERABAD: There is an intense race among Congress leaders, including MPs and MLAs, for the posts of TPCC working presidents as the party leadership prepares to constitute a new committee.

According to sources, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud has submitted a list of senior leaders vying for the posts of working presidents, vice presidents, general secretaries, and other prominent positions to the high command.

A couple of MPs and four MLAs, along with a former MLA and an AICC secretary, are lobbying for the working president posts, sources said.

Another key position generating significant interest among Congress circles is that of the campaign committee chairman, though the state party leadership and ministers are said to have recommended the name of former MLA Jagga Reddy for the role.

Party loyalists

AICC in-charge for Telangana affairs, Meenakshi Natarajan, conducted meetings with Congress leaders in each parliamentary constituency and gathered their opinions in a bid to zero in on party loyalists to be appointed to organizational positions. Based on the feedback, she reportedly submitted a list of names to AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Sources said that in the first week of May, Venugopal convened a meeting with Meenakshi Natarajan, PCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and AICC secretaries in Delhi to discuss the appointments for the new committee.