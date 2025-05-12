Concerns over surge in pesticide use in Adilabad district amid lax regulation

ADILABAD: The use of pesticides has increased aggressively in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

According to data, farmers cultivating various crops across approximately 5.6 lakh hectares are using 70,000 litres of various pesticide brands. The pesticide trade in the region is estimated to be around Rs 750 crore.

However, agricultural officials have been negligent in regularly inspecting pesticide shops, allowing the unchecked sale of unregistered pesticide brands. Many of these pesticides, which lack approval from the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee (CIBR), are reportedly being sold, especially in agency areas, said sources.

Prior to sowing operations, task force police conducted raids and seized BT cotton and spurious seeds. Despite this, there has been little action regarding unregulated pesticides. For instance, although the government temporarily banned glyphosate from 2019 to 2021, no subsequent restrictions have been enforced.

Telangana is among the states with the highest use of agrochemicals, driven by intensive agricultural practices. Farmers often believe that using more or higher-quality pesticides results in better yields. Experts, however, emphasise the urgent need for the government to raise awareness about organic farming and promote reduced pesticide usage.

It has also come to light that there is no effective mechanism to monitor pesticide usage at the grassroots level in the district.

While only six pesticides sprays are typically recommended, many farmers are applying up to eight, far exceeding the requirement.

The district is now grappling with the consequences of excessive pesticide use.

Although pesticides help control pests and plant diseases, overuse poses serious health and environmental risks, including cancer, ecological imbalance and other long-term health hazards.