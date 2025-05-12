Miss World 2025 contestants to visit Nagarjuna Sagar on May 12

NALGONDA: Thirty Miss World 2025 contestants from Asian countries are scheduled to visit the Buddhist heritage site, Buddha Vanam in Nagarjuna Sagar on Monday. The visit coincides with Buddha Purnima.

According to tourism officials, extensive arrangements are being made for the visit. Preparations are underway at both the Vijay Vihar guest house, where the contestants will be staying and at Buddha Vanam.

The entire Buddha Vanam complex and the two-kilometre stretch leading to Vijay Vihar will be illuminated with decorative lighting.

Officials said the participants will depart from Hyderabad for Nagarjuna Sagar at 1 pm, rest at Vijay Vihar and then proceed to Buddha Vanam for a meditation session and a photoshoot, before returning to Hyderabad later that night. Police personnel will be deployed at both the heritage site and Vijay Vihar to ensure security.

Collector Ila Tripathi, along with Superintendent of Police Sharath Chandra Pawar and officials from the Revenue, Health and Forest departments, has conducted several review meetings to ensure the contestants’ comfort and safety during their stay.