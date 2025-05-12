Telangana gig, platform workers call for stronger protection, algorithmic transparency

HYDERABAD: Traditionally, gig and platform workers have been defined as individuals engaged in short-term, freelance work without long-term commitment to any single employer. However, in Telangana’s evolving digital economy, this definition is rapidly becoming outdated. A growing number of workers now rely on gig work — delivered via platforms such as ride-hailing, food delivery, and logistics apps — not as a side hustle, but as their primary and full-time source of income. Recognising this shift, worker unions in the state are calling for a redefinition of the term “gig and platform worker” to better reflect the lived realities and economic contributions of this workforce.

It is to be recalled that the state government has taken a step toward recognising and securing the rights of gig and platform workers with the introduction of the Gig and Platform Workers (Registration, Social Security, and Welfare) Bill, 2025. Released for public consultation in April, the government extended the feedback period in response to an influx of suggestions from worker groups, civil society, and legal experts. Many have called for its enactment on Telangana Formation Day (June 2), symbolising the state’s commitment to inclusive growth and social justice.

The bill proposes a comprehensive legal framework for registering gig workers and providing access to welfare schemes through a newly established Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Welfare Board. A supporting Welfare Fund would be financed via a 1-2% transaction levy on aggregators, along with contributions from the state and other sources. Each worker would receive a Unique Identification Number (UID) to ensure seamless access across platforms.

The legislation mandates aggregators to register with the board and disclose algorithmic systems that impact work allocation, performance ratings, and payments. Platforms employing over 100 workers must set up internal dispute resolution mechanisms. A multi-level grievance redressal system is proposed, with penalties of up to Rs 2 lakh and a year’s imprisonment for non-compliance.