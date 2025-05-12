Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma hails Centre’s efforts to make science more accessible

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Sunday said, “This is the age of research, of technology, of finding ways to make the world a better place.”

He was speaking at the National Technology Day celebrations and ASTC Annual Convention held at CSIR-IICT. Addressing the gathering, the governor lauded the Union government’s efforts to make science and research more accessible and expressed hope that CSIR institutions would continue to undertake transformative work for the benefit of society.

In his welcome address, CSIR-IICT director Dr D Srinivasa Reddy underscored the role of scientific innovation in addressing global challenges. He highlighted the institute’s contributions, including the development of compostable plastics, affordable sanitary pads and AGR technology for converting organic waste into biogas.

Delivering the ASTC Foundation Lecture on ‘Gut Microbiome – The Science & Application’, AIG Hospitals chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy discussed the microbiome’s critical role in modern medicine, touching on its impact on immunity, metabolism, mental health and neurological disorders.

He stressed that manipulating the gut microbiome could help manage a wide range of conditions.