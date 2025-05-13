A spiritual touch for Miss World contestants

NAGARJUNASAGAR: The air at Nagarjunasagar on Wednesday was thick with excitement as contestants from the Asian and Oceanic regions for the 72nd Miss World title arrived at Buddhavanam. Their visit was carefully timed to coincide with Buddha Purnima so that they got a glimpse of a world that seamlessly blends spiritual calm with ancient grandeur.
As their buses rolled in, the contestants, draped in elegance, smiled and waved, greeting onlookers with an enthusiastic chorus of “Hello World, Telangana Zaroor Aana”.
The welcome was a rhythmic affair. Lambadi dancers swirled in traditional attire, escorting the guests into the dormitory area where a meditation session by Buddhist monks awaited. The atmosphere shifted from festive to tranquil as the participants took their seats, ready to engage with the spiritual heart of the occasion.
Monk Sangapala, who guided the meditation, shared insights into the session. “We introduced them to the significance of Buddha Purnima and led them through Buddha Vandana, Dhamma Vandana and Sangha Vandana,” he said. “They meditated for about five minutes. From where I sat, I could see them absorbed in the moment—it was a genuine spiritual connection.”
The heritage trail continued through the sculpted pathways of Buddhacharitha Vanam, where stories from the Buddha’s life came alive through stone. At Jataka Park, episodes from the Buddha’s past lives sparked quiet reflection, while Dhyana Vanam offered another chance to pause in silence.
The awe-inspiring Maha Stupa at Stupa Vanam stood tall, drawing visitors into its quiet magnificence before they moved on to the Buddhist Heritage Museum. Inside, ancient relics and intricate panels told tales of enlightenment and compassion, each artefact anchoring the timeless relevance of the Buddha’s teachings.
Contestants also learned about Nagarjunakonda’s place in history—a once-flourishing centre of Mahayana Buddhism and capital of the Ikshvaku dynasty. The site’s legacy, preserved through painstaking archaeological efforts, resonated with many of the visitors, who paused to appreciate the region’s commitment to safeguarding its past.
A meditative interlude at the Great Stupa allowed for further introspection, followed by the Baili Kuppa Maha Bodhi Puja—performed by 25 monks in solemn unison. The ritual deepened the spiritual tone of the day, culminating in a theatrical performance by 18 artistes who enacted scenes from the Buddha’s life, blending drama with devotion.
From vibrant dances to quiet meditation, from ancient stone to living tradition, the day at Buddhavanam was more than a cultural visit—it was an experience. For the Miss World contestants, it offered not only a glimpse into Telangana’s Buddhist heritage but also a moment to pause, reflect, and connect with something timeless.