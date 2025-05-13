A spiritual touch for Miss World contestants

NAGARJUNASAGAR: The air at Nagarjunasagar on Wednesday was thick with excitement as contestants from the Asian and Oceanic regions for the 72nd Miss World title arrived at Buddhavanam. Their visit was carefully timed to coincide with Buddha Purnima so that they got a glimpse of a world that seamlessly blends spiritual calm with ancient grandeur.

As their buses rolled in, the contestants, draped in elegance, smiled and waved, greeting onlookers with an enthusiastic chorus of “Hello World, Telangana Zaroor Aana”.

The welcome was a rhythmic affair. Lambadi dancers swirled in traditional attire, escorting the guests into the dormitory area where a meditation session by Buddhist monks awaited. The atmosphere shifted from festive to tranquil as the participants took their seats, ready to engage with the spiritual heart of the occasion.

Monk Sangapala, who guided the meditation, shared insights into the session. “We introduced them to the significance of Buddha Purnima and led them through Buddha Vandana, Dhamma Vandana and Sangha Vandana,” he said. “They meditated for about five minutes. From where I sat, I could see them absorbed in the moment—it was a genuine spiritual connection.”

The heritage trail continued through the sculpted pathways of Buddhacharitha Vanam, where stories from the Buddha’s life came alive through stone. At Jataka Park, episodes from the Buddha’s past lives sparked quiet reflection, while Dhyana Vanam offered another chance to pause in silence.