After six-year struggle, Telangana farmer gets his land removed from prohibited list

SANGAREDDY: A farmer’s six-year struggle to obtain his pattadar passbook was finally resolved within minutes during the Prajavani programme held at the district headquarters.

Begari Shivaiah, a farmer from Gundlamachanur village in Hatnoor mandal, had been fighting to reclaim 13 guntas of his land, which was inexplicably listed as “prohibited” in government records in 2018.

Despite persistent efforts, including visiting multiple government offices and officials, Shivaiah was unable to have the wrongful listing removed. Farmers like Shivaiah now place their hopes in the newly introduced land management system, Bhu Bharati.

On Monday, Shivaiah once again attended the grievance redressal programme, armed with all necessary documents. When he met District Collector Valluru Kranthi, he emotionally recounted his years of hardship.

Acting swiftly, the collector had the records verified on the spot, took Shivaiah’s thumb impression, and within minutes issued him a pattadar passbook officially recording his ownership of the land.

“I have been running from one office to another for the past six years without any resolution. Thanks to the collector, my long-pending issue has been resolved. I am now the proud owner of my land,” said an emotional Shivaiah.

This is not the first time Collector Valluru Kranthi has swiftly addressed similar grievances.

In the past, she successfully resolved the case of a farmer from Gangaram village in Kondapur mandal, whose land had remained on the prohibited list for four years since 2020.