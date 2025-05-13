Ayodhya Reddy, three others appointed SICs by Telangana government

HYDERABAD: After years of delay, the state government on Monday filled the vacancies in the State Information Commission, appointing journalist Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy, the CPRO to chief minister, veteran journalist PV Srinivas Rao and advocates Deshala Bhoopal and Mohsina Parveen as State Information Commissioners (SICs).

A notification to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao hours after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. The notification said that the SICs will hold office for three years from the date on which they take charge or till they reach the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Recently, the government appointed former IFS officer Chandrasekhar Reddy as the Chief Information Commissioner.

Hailing from Thurkapally in Alair constituency, Ayodhya Reddy worked as a journalist for almost 20 years in various publications. He joined the Congress in 2017 and till December 2023, was the official spokesperson and media coordinator to the TPCC. He also held the post of convener of the TPCC war room during the 2023 Assembly elections. PV Srinivas, also a well-known journalist, hails from Khammam district.