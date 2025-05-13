Chandi Homam performed at historic Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal for Op Sindoor success

WARANGAL: In a gesture of solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces, the Telangana State Endowment Department organised a Chandi Homam at the historic Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal on Monday, seeking divine blessings for the success of Operation Sindoor.

Following the directive of the Endowment department, special prayers were performed across temples in the state for the well-being of the Indian Army and the success of Operation Sindoor - a military operation launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

As part of this initiative, Bhadrakali Temple Assistant Commissioner and main priest Nagaraju Sharma conducted the Homam, invoking the blessings of Goddess Bhadrakali for the safety and success of the nation’s armed forces.

Devotees visiting the temple participated in the ritual after. Many joined the prayer chanting patriotic slogans such as ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, expressing their emotional support for the troops.

Speaking after the Chandi Homam, Nagaraju Sharma said, “Our country is united in the fight against terrorism under Operation Sindoor. With the blessings of Goddess Bhadrakali, we pray for the successful completion of the mission by our brave soldiers and the supporting forces. It is our responsibility to support the Indian Army and pray for their safety as they guard our borders.”

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, is a counter-terror initiative by the Indian Army, aimed at dismantling terror networks following the deadly Pahalgam attack.

The Chandi Homam is part of a larger spiritual campaign being observed in various temples across Telangana to invoke divine blessings for Indian armed forces.